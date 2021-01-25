How to get the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Isu weapons we know about so far

Looking to get hold of the powerful Isu weapons in Assassin's Creed Valhalla? These special weapons—formed by a mysterious, advanced humanoid race alive several millennia before known human civilisation—aren't just your regular old gear. If you're looking for something with some more mythical kick than the average weapon you'll find lying around in 9th century England, this primer should help you out.

This list contains high-quality weapons that are suitable for endgame content, such as clearing up the last of the collectables or other sidequests which you've been saving for later. These weapons also vary greatly on how much time and effort you'll need to obtain them.

In fact, the easiest weapon to get, the AC Valhalla Nodens' Arc bow, was only recently found, so there may well be more waiting to be discovered. But for now, read on to find out the locations of the AC Valhalla Isu weapons that we currently know about.

AC Valhalla Isu weapons: How to get them

Noden's Arc

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

This Isu bow was only recently discovered—and seemingly by accident. It is a mystical quality hunter bow with three rune slots and a perk which increases your attack the further away you are from your target.

In order to nab this bow for yourself, you'll need to head to Eurvicscire and locate a lake to the southeast of Brunson Turret. Swim to the island located there and hit the iron ore node you find. It won't break apart but just keep hitting it. Next, you'll want to make a manual save and then reload your game to receive this bow.

Excalibur

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Yep, that Excalibur. You pull it from the stone and everything. Even better, this powerful, mystical sword blinds enemies whenever you perform a heavy finisher or a critical hit. But before you get too excited, there's quite a bit of legwork you'll need to do to claim this sword.

Firstly, you'll need to track down all 11 Treasures of Britain scattered across 9th century England. Eight of them are fairly straightforward and will require you to explore various cave networks and labyrinths. The final three, however, are carried by three of the AC Valhalla Zealots. You'll need to take these on and defeat them in order to loot the tablets from their bodies.

Once that's done, you'll be able to head to Myrdinn's Cave at Stonehenge in Hamtunscire and claim your reward.

For a more detailed breakdown of the requirements, this AC Valhalla Excalibur guide should help you out.

Mjolnir

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To claim Thor's Hammer, you'll need to collect every piece of the Norse god's armor first. The hammer is mythical quality and has a chance to do stun damage to all enemies around you with every hit.

This is one of the trickier weapons to get, as it means a lot of running around to get four armour pieces, and the cape requires you to take down every member of the AC Valhalla Order of the Ancients member to obtain it.

With every piece of Thor's armor equipped, you'll need to head to Hordafylke in Norway to claim the Mjolnir. For more details on how to get Thor's armor, check out this AC Valhalla Thor gear guide.

Gungnir

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Note: I've tried to keep spoilers to a minimum some mention of events following the end of the Assassin's Creed Valhalla follow.

Odin's spear is a powerful weapon, but you'll need to complete Valhalla's main story to obtain it. It is a mythical quality spear which, as well as having high attack and stun capabilities, has an extended reach.

To claim Gungnir, you'll need to start the 'A Brother's Keeper' quest which takes you back to Norway. Once you've arrived in Hordafylke, follow Sigurd into a cave during your search for the quest objective. You should eventually hit a fork in the path ahead—Sigurd will head right but you should go left. You'll find Gungnir in a wall here. Interact with it to claim Odin's Spear.