Agents of Mayhem trailer is as gloriously stupid as you'd expect

All evidence points to Agents of Mayhem being a remarkably stupid video game, and personally I'm grateful for that. Developed by the Saints Row team – the last instalment of which was a modern classic if you ask me – the over-the-top sandbox launches August 18, and embedded below is a new trailer.

The trailer doesn't really reveal much that we don't already know: there will be a whole bunch of shooting, a whole bunch of annoyingly cliched action movie banter, and a whole bunch of driving very fast. Most exciting are the super powers each of the nominal agents will wield, and if they're anything like the powers in Saints Row 4 it's going to be madness.

The trailer also indicates that there are pre-order bonuses – special "Cosplay skins" at launch – as well day one skins and a playable Johnny Gat, he of Saints Row fame.