Agents of Mayhem flaunts 'morally flexible and occasionally reliable' heroes in latest trailer

Agents of Mayhem has spent the last year or so teasing its over the top, off-the-wall Saints Row-esque open worldyness with a series of flashy trailers. In April, Wes was nevertheless underwhelmed during a hands-on demonstration, yet a deluge of equally ostentatious shorts have followed—the latest of which showcases Scheherazade, Oni and Pierce Washington who combine to form The Firing Squad.

Here's the laser-firing, insta-teleporting trio in action:

Speaking to that last part, The Firing Squad leverage their teleportation powers to swap in and out of combat on the fly. Here's how publisher Deep Silver best describes the crew's signature ability:

"With the teleport technology capability of Mayhem, agents in your squad are able to instantly teleport into and out of combat. This allows on-the-fly swapping of agents in the field, allowing one to heal while another takes their place, or allowing the best agent for a particular fight or task in your squad of three to replace the currently active one."

Against Wes' thoughts, despite the spritely moving pictures, it seems Agents of Mayhem has a ways to go to capture the typically zany but equally enjoyable fare of its Saints Row lineage.

I guess we'll find out how successfully it handles that either way come August 15 in the US/August 18 everywhere else when Agents of Mayhem launches in full.