Age of Conan getting extra solo quests

Age of Conan is set to grow with a series of new solo-questlines designed to add extra instances for players who prefer to adventure alone. New dungeons and solo boss encounters are set to be added to the exotic realm of Khitai added by last year's Rise of the Godslayer expansion. Read on for details.

Some of the new quests will be tied into the game's faction system. Friends of the Scarlet Circle and the Last Legion will have access to new quests at level 80 in the scarred lands of Kara Korum, while more quests are set to be added to the level 40 zone at the Gateway to Khitai. These quests will scale in difficulty depending on your level and offer up rare trophies as a reward.

For more information on the changes, check out FunCom Game Director Silirron's post on the Age of Conan forums . If you're interested in having a look at Age of Conan, there's a big free trial that lets you quest for as long as you like on the starting island of Tortage. You can sign up for the trial on the Age of Conan free trial page. For more on the game, check out the official Age of Conan site.