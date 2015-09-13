Afro Samurai 2's first episode is out this month

Here's your link to the Wikipedia page for Afro Samurai, so I don't have to pretend I know what I'm talking about when I tell you about the stylish, hip-hop-infused anime, starring Samuel L. Jackson, and scored by RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan. There was a game back in 2009, and now another one is coming out, this one focusing on a guy wearing a teddy bear mask on his head, rather than the titular samurai.

Afro Samurai 2: Revenge of Kuma was revealed back in June as an episodic action game mixing combat with exploration/platforming, and now we know when the first (of three parts) is coming out. Volume One is out September 22, featuring supposedly "improved slicing and game mechanics" over the first title, a soundtrack 'procured' (i.e. chosen) by RZA, and a story by American Sniper writer Jim DeFelice, strangely enough.

You can find it on Steam here.