Adventure game The Last Campfire, from Hello Games, launches tomorrow

We haven't heard much about The Last Campfire, the new adventure game from No Man's Sky developer Hello Games, since we saw a trailer for it at the PC Gaming Show back in June.

But here's a little bombshell for you: it's launching tomorrow. As in, the day after today. Surprise! The Last Campfire will be released on the Epic Games Store on Thursday, August 27.

In The Last Campfire you play as Ember, a cute, hooded little being "searching for meaning and a way home" in a mysterious and beautiful world. Don't expect the singleplayer puzzle adventure to have a scope comparable to No Man's Sky—it's made by a small branch of developers inside Hello Games, and it's been called a "Hello Games Short."

The Last Campfire also has a Steam page, and its release date there is listed as 2020—though Hello Games hasn't confirmed the length of its timed Epic Store exclusivity. I will update if I hear more. In the meantime, enjoy a couple more lovely screenshots below.

(Image credit: Hello Games)