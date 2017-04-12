A trailer for Star Wars Battlefront 2 has apparently leaked

A trailer for Star Wars: Battlefront 2 appears to have leaked, and if you manage to watch it over here before it's inevitably pulled down you'll probably glean a few interesting facts from it. [Update: The original link's gone, but we've uploaded a Youtube mirror above.] Chiefly – and as we've already learned – Battlefront 2 will have a single-player campaign. It appears that the woman featured at the beginning of the trailer, an Empire soldier, will figure heavily into it.

This seems obvious not only because of the trailer's dwelling on a single, unknown character, but also because it's followed by the text: 'the untold soldier's story'.

"I still remember my last orders," she says in a very serious voice. "The day the real war began." Then the trailer offers a collage of lots of real wars happening.

Meanwhile, the multiplayer component will take place "across all eras", and apparently spans the prequels (Darth Maul), the original trilogy as well as the new sequels. Oh, and if you pre-order you'll get something called Star Wars: The Last Jedi Heroes. No doubt we'll be hearing more about that and the core game very soon.

Here are a few captures from the trailer: