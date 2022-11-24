A standing ovation for the best standing desk deals this Black Friday

Sitting down is so last year am I right? Okay I might not be right but standing desks are now becoming a more common part of a PC set up and for good reason! Now we're all working from home, we spend a little too much time on our butts and there are proven health and posture benefits of doing at least some of your work standing up. Some people are even going so far as to use a treadmill as they work too. Impressive stuff.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab | Magnus Pro Standing Desk | $878 $848 on Secretlab (save $40) (opens in new tab)

Secretlab isn't only good for chairs, it's good for desks too. We've called this the "ultimate desk for gaming and working from home" before and it's a beast. Aesthetically cool, reliable and well designed it's certainly a brilliant addition to most set ups. Especially if you've got the chair to match.

Funnily enough I'm working on a Secretlab Magnus right now and have been pretty pleased with it as a desk. It's not the standing variety we're talking about here and so I'm envious of those who might get their hands on it this Black Friday. Secretlab is offering a Black Friday deal of the Magnus Pro or the Pro XL and the magnetic Magpad desk mat at a small discount.

If you're ordering in the US the desk mat, which allows you to customise the appearance of your desk with what I can confirm is quite a luxe feeling finish, it is $20-40 off with the Magnus right now. Depending on which variety you order, Signature Secretlab branded mats, or the esports or gaming edition versions, the savings are a little different.

It takes the desk from $878 down to $848 for the regular Magnus, or $1,038 to $998 for the XL. It's a nice little discount for the comfort it could provide people looking after their backs, and for what we call "the ultimate desk for gaming and working from home" in our Secretlab Magnus Pro XL review (opens in new tab).

I only bear a personal moderate warning that if you're someone like me and you have a bunch of physical attachments for your desk, such as Elgato lights or a camera stand, getting them on Magnuses can be a little tricky. I've actually had to attach my Elgato Ring Light to something other than the desk because the dimensions didn't fit. That's really just a side note for particular content creators, as even if your monitor arms didn't fit on a Magnus, there is an option to purchase accessories to match the desk, even if they're an added expense.

(opens in new tab) Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk | $399.99 $199.99 on Amazon (save $200) (opens in new tab)

If you're short on space and you don't want to break the bank the Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk is grand addition to a set up. Though this specific deal is for the smallest version of the desk, if you've not got a lot of space to spare this is a perfect pick.

If you're in the market for something not so, XL, but a little more compact, the Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk might be the one for you. Currently down from $399.99 to $199.99 on Amazon, this could be a perfect pick for people with both less space and a smaller budget. Our Vari Electric standing desk review (opens in new tab) says Vari desks are easy to set up and have a good build quality. The only drawbacks were its weight (which is a common problem with eclectic standing desks to be honest) and its size.

But if you're someone with that limited space issue, this might be a good way to kill two birds with one stone. At 48" x 24" this desk is almost cute but hey with 50% off in savings, it's a good deal.

(opens in new tab) Uplift | Curved Corner Standing Desk | $1,499 $1,349 (save $150 with coupon) (opens in new tab)

A personal favourite for some of the team, and used daily, the Uplift is a high quality addition to the list if you don't mind spending a little more. Perhaps the best looking desk on the list, this is what premium looks like.

There are a few deals within the Uplift Desks (opens in new tab) website right now depending on how much you're prepared to spend on a new set up. The offer isn't so much on an exact desk as it is a discount if you spend enough money. The tiers are $100 off $999 with code STANDUP100, $150 off $1,499 with code STANDUP150, or $200 off $1,999 with code STANDUP200. This brand of desk is particularly liked by PC Gamer's brand director Tim Clark who suggested I add this to the list, as well as editor-in-chief Evan Lahti who got an Uplift Curved Corner Standing Desk in 2020 (opens in new tab).

Prices for the desks start at about $599 though there is a clearance option of desk for a desk made out of components Uplift has too many of. The high end desks (opens in new tab) from Uplift seem very luxurious though with real solid wood you can choose as you customise your purchase.

(opens in new tab) Insignia | Adjustable Standing Desk with Electronic Controls | $429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (save $130) (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for something cheap and easy, the Best Buy's own Insignia standing desk will do just find. Easy to set up and pretty affordable as electric desks go at $299.99.

If you're looking for a desk that's on the whole more affordable, Best Buy has at least a few good options to choose from. The first is the Insignia standing desk with electronic controls. Originally $429.99 this desk is currently available for $299.99 (opens in new tab) which is a $130 saving. This is a Best Buy brand of desk, but the reviews on the site seem unanimously in favour of the desk with some very recent additions saying it's easy to set up and adjustable to different heights of people if you're sharing it with others.

(opens in new tab) Arozzi | Arena Ultrawide Curved Gaming Desk | $499.99 $259.99 at Best Buy (save $240) (opens in new tab)

One of our favourite gaming desks out there at the moment, the Arozzi Arena has more space than you can shake a stick at. At almost half price from Best Buy this is quite the bargin.

Best Buy also stocks the Arozzi Arena Ultrawide Curved Gaming Desk. Originally $499.99, this desk is currently in the Black Friday sales for $259.99 (opens in new tab), just shy of half price. This desk is actually on our list of the best gaming desks (opens in new tab) you can buy although yes it is also flippin' heavy. As long as you've got a friend or a family member, hell, even an enemy to help you get this thing in your home and set it up then you should be fine. There is a huge amount of surface area on this thing too so if you're like me and love to have a bunch of desk to put, uh, gaming things on this is a pretty great addition to your set up.

One note is that it does recommend for the desk to be placed on a rug or a carpet. Making sure it's on something a little soft seems to help the desk's stability. So if you're going to get this discount, maybe spend some of your savings on something for the Arozzi to sit on.