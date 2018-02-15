A new Extinction trailer showcases the last of the Sentinels and the world you'll (maybe) save

We know that Extinction is a game about fighting 150-foot-tall ogres, who are trying to stomp people and villages into mush. We even got some hands-on time with it last summer. But what's it really about? A new "features" trailer aims to clarify matters by providing a look at the story, combat mechanics, and some of the other things you'll be doing while single-handledly saving the world.

The video opens with a timely reminder that Extinction will not have microtransactions before moving on to look at Avil, a Tom Hardy-looking guy with a huge sword who is both a new trainee in, and the last hope of an ancient order dedicating to preserving the legend of the Ravenii and preparing for their return. As so often seems to happen with ancient orders, however, the people have stopped paying attention and things have pretty much fallen apart, so what was presumably intended to be a comprehensive defense against an existential threat is instead just one guy with an oversized shiv.

The promise of surprises and twists in the story sounds interesting, and the combat comes across as a lot deeper and more complex than what we've previously been shown. I think it looks quite promising, but as Samuel said a couple of weeks ago, the $59.99/£54.99 price tag is triple-A tier, and that could be a real obstacle for a relatively small studio with an unknown game.

Extinction is scheduled for release on April 10.