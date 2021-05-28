A key building block for the first PCIe 5.0 SSDs just got announced

Development of the first PCIe 5.0 SSDs just got a big boon with the industry's first ever PCIe 5.0 SSD controller, and Marvell spearheading the movement for the super speedy storage solution of the future.

The big data being tossed around cloud data centres today spells a need for faster, higher bandwidth storage. Without it, cloud gaming is going to flop when the next generation of games come hurtling onto the scene, looking for intensely speedy service so you can play your games on any device you have lying around.

According to Marvell's news post, with PCIe 5.0 support the Bravera SC5 "doubles the performance compared to PCIe 4.0 SSDs."

As for security, Marvell say these new additions to the flash family "offer FIPS-compliant root of trust (RoT), AES 256-bit encryption and multi-key revocation," in order to comply with cloud data centres stringent security needs.

All is looking up on the storage front then. With games getting larger by the day, and data security a top priority in our age of technology, we welcome such an advancement with open arms (and open slots).

While this tech is initially touted for data centres, it won't be awfully long before even our desktop gaming PCs support the tech. Intel Alder Lake has planned support for PCIe 5.0, and while AMD is reportedly sticking with PCIe 4.0 for its next round of processors, I wouldn't suspect it to be long before it follows suit, too.