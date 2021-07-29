A gorgeous new Stray trailer showcases the adventures of a cat in a crumbling robot city

Stray, an action-adventure tale of a cat trapped inside a glowing cyber-world, was announced with a "stunning" trailer at Sony's PlayStation 5 reveal event in 2020. During today's Annpurna Interactive online showcase, we got a closer look at that strange (and, yes, stunning) game world, and how you—as a cat—will survive, move through, and ultimately escape from it.

The new video digs deeper into the mechanics of the game: As an injured cat, separated from your family, you'll maneuver through a forgotten, run-down, and very dangerous city, solving simple puzzles and discovering mysteries as you go. As grimy, crumbling urban environs go, it looks fairly conventional at first, but it soon becomes clear that this is definitely not the world we live in. And while you, as a cat, are relatively defenseless at first, you'll make friends and pick up new abilities and equipment that will enable you to interact with the world in more varied ways—including the ability to put up some offense when the situation gets sticky.

For the most part, though, it sounds like just being a cat will be your best path forward: "Running fast, jumping, and using stealth to avoid dangers will all be vital if you want to escape the city and be reunited with your family," Blue Twelve Studio producer Swann Martin-Raget says in the video. That purple death ray does look like it'll come in handy, though.

Stray was originally expected to be out this year (and that's what the Steam listing currently indicates), but in the video Martin-Raget also reveals that there's going to be a slight delay: It's now expected to be out in early 2022. In the meantime, you can find out more at stray.game, and have a look at some new images below.