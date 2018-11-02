Popular

A free Dynasty Warriors 9 trial is available on Steam now

By

Featuring online and story modes.

If you have room for a 44 GB download you can grab a free trial of Dynasty Warriors 9 from the game's Steam page.

The trail contains two modes. Online you can play with six characters, though only two will be available at any given time on a rotating daily schedule. In story mode you can play as three characters from the 90-strong full roster. There are no time limits so you can combo useless infantry guys forever.

There's a caveat here: the game ain't great. It features a huge open world but it's mostly empty, and it spreads the combat thin across huge areas. 

It's a shame. I have fond memories of the series from years gone by, because it's one of the few games that lets you air-juggle 40 warriors with a pair of fans. The free trial seems generous, though, and you might have a better time with it than I.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments