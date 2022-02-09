You can now be a wookie in Fortnite, but not Chewie

Audio player loading…

The latest live action series set in a galaxy far, far away, The Book of Boba Fett, has introduced us to some cool new Star Wars characters, including Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand and new wookie in town Krrsantan, an arm-ripping fiend who towers over everybody else.

Now you can play as both of them in Fortnite thanks to yet another crossover between Disney and the battle royale game. Boba Fett himself previously joined Fortnite earlier last month, and he's also back in the item shop so you can fill out your own Book of Boba.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Krrsantan is a former gladiator wookie-turned-bounty hunter who was originally hired by a pair of cousins to the late Jabba the Hutt. The Hutts wanted Boba Fett dead for taking over Jabba's criminal empire, but quickly found themselves "encouraged" to leave Tatooine, and Krrsantan eventually found himself in the employ of Boba.

The Fortnite skin shows off Krrsantan in all his warrior glory, complete with spiked pauldrons and a ceremonial chest piece. With his nasty grimace, there's no mistaking him for Chewie.

Krrsantan also comes with the Hutt Clan symbol back bling.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fennec Shand, played by the inimitable Ming-Na Wen (Mulan, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), first joined the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian season one, where she was gunned down by Mando. Like Boba Fett, she was "resurrected" thanks to a huge swell of popularity with fans, and eventually became Boba's second-in-command.

There's no version of Fennec without her helmet, unfortunately, but the package deal includes Fett's Mythosaur signet back bling, the "this is the way" emote, and Fennec's ship glider.

Buying either Krrsantan or Fennec alone will cost you 1,500 V-bucks, but buying the 2,300 V-buck bundle will get you both skins and all their assorted cosmetics. Or you can just buy the glider or emote a la carte.

Boba Fett goes for the same 1,500 price tag, and you can get his whole bundle for 2,300 V-bucks if you'd like to glide in on Slave One.

Check out our Fortnite guides page for more news on the latest skins and challenge walkthroughs.