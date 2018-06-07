Popular

40 amazing case mods and custom PC builds from Computex 2018

By

Case modders always come out in force at Computex to show the goods.

It's that time again: I've had a few days to walk the exhibition floor of Computex 2018, on the hunt for every crazy case mod and amazing RGB-laden custom PC build I can find. Most of Computex's PC hardware booths use amazing cases to lure in passers by, and it certainly works on me. One of my favorite things to do every show is put together a gallery of every build that caught my eye. 

There's nothing at the show this year that utterly wowed me like last year's Donkey Kong arcade machine case mod, which was a true work of art. But the pickings this year aren't too shabby. There's a pirate ship, a mech, a working radio, and miles of gorgeous, painstaking custom watercooling in this gallery. Enjoy!

