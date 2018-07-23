2D RPG CrossCode will leave Early Access in September

Highly rated 2D action RPG CrossCode will leave Early Access in September, Radical Fish Games has announced.

If you haven’t heard of it before then—judging by its user ratings on Steam —you should probably get to know it. It was also picked out as one of Steam’s top-rated, least-played games last year , so it probably deserves a little more love.

It combines 16-bit SNES-style visuals with a more modern physics system, fast combat and puzzle solving. There's plenty of loot to find and sci-fi dungeons to explore, and it'll take between 20 and 25 hours to blast through the full story when it comes out.

The developer's YouTube channel essentially chronicles CrossCode's development in real time: each video, a couple of which are released every month, is around five hours long and shows the development team at work on various aspects of the game, whether that's adding new facial expressions or tweaking enemies.