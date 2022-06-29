2021's best RPG improves a key feature alongside fixing 'wonky barber jobs'

Audio player loading…

Wildermyth was one of last year's most welcome surprises, a tactical RPG that interwove crafted and procedural narrative to at times incredible effect (opens in new tab). It's a wonderful story generator, basically, and it scooped up our RPG of the year award (opens in new tab) for getting as close to the feel of a tabletop RPG as games have managed to get.

The game has received a new patch, named in Wildermyth style as the Mara Mallard patch (opens in new tab), and a roadmap (opens in new tab) to go alongside it. The latter is not as exciting as it sounds (if in fact you find the idea of roadmaps exciting), with the developers mainly talking about how 2022 will eventually see DLC, more events, and things like a soundtrack release. It also says that, as long as there's the demand, they'll do more merch and possibly DLC in 2023.

As for Mara Mallard, it first of all brings the game to GOG. As for the game itself, it's made improvements to the legacy browser (where you sift through heroes), allowing players to filter by legacy tier, class and playability. There's also a hero list that lets you more easily see what past versions of your legacy heroes have looked like, "and for those of you tired of seeing your heroes in their 80's and 90's, there's now an age customization option."

The patch also adds one new event, rewrites three existing ones, and updates hairstyles to fit all heads as apparently people were seeing some "wonky barber jobs."

The full list of changes is below:

Improved controller functionality

New sfx for certain abilities

Added option to hide in-game console

Overlapping ability buttons look better

Moved star in gear upgrades to top left

Crag Eagle roll difficulty adjusted

Controller navigation now wraps on in-game menus

All hairs should appear properly on all heads now

Added custom Dreamloom map

Fix a bug with Pulling Threads skipping in multiplayer

Fix a bug with legacy file saving in multiplayer

(earning achievements, legacy heroes, completing tutorial)

Fix a bug with premature comic skips in multiplayer

Fix a bug where base monster calamities could never be removed

Fix a bug where lower tier calamities removed before higher ones

Fix a bug where calamity cards could jitter up and down at lwo fps

Fix a bug with stone stunt pin range on multi-tile enemies

Fix a bug where Needed Elsewhere choice didn't recruit a hero

Fix a bug with incorrect station job names

Fix a bug where acid damage was reduced by walling

Fix a bug with the Low Road missing escape regions

Fix a bug where Harvest kills wouldn't proc vfx

Fix a bug where shooting star feedback was incorrect

Fix a rare bug where the gear dialogue wouldn't show up

Fix a crash from movement prediction

Fix a bug with Silver and Shadows pet targeting

Fix some typos

Tools: Theme skin data now stored in aspects, for modding support

(no longer hooked up directly to themes)

Wildermyth is currently 25% off (opens in new tab) to celebrate the GOG launch, and has the same discount on Steam, (opens in new tab) where it sits on overwhelmingly positive reviews.