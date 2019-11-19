1TB Samsung EVO 970 SSD deal: get it for less than $150, the cheapest price ever

Looks like Black Friday has arrived early... well, particularly if you're looking for some fast storage for your PC. As its deal of the day, Amazon currently has the 1TB Samsung EVO 970 NVMe SSD, one of our favorites, for just $149.99. That's the lowest price we've seen the drive, and a very tempting price for a reliable M.2 drive. While we do expect other drives to get price cuts during the Black Friday SSD sales, it will be tough to beat this offer on the Samsung drives.

We love the speeds delivered by the EVO series, and while the 860 was the king for a long time, offering performance and superb value, 2019 belongs to the newer, quicker, EVO 970. Sure, you could go a little quicker with a PRO model, but you're looking at a substantial price hike for that. And, at this price, we'd definitely recommend the 1TB version, as you're saving a cool 12%, making this the cheapest ever. If your budget can't quite stretch to the 1TB, then the 500GB version is going for $89.99, which is 40% off the list price (although not quite as big a saving, in reality).

While you can go a little more budget with storage (check out our best SSD for gaming guide to get the full picture), it pays to spend a little more and really chew into those game load times, and boot time.

Although it's only mid-November, the Black Friday video game deals and PC offers have well and truly started. We're seeing better offers and prices on PC components than previous years, so we recommend that if you see something you were planning to buy during the end of year sales, you just go ahead and do it, as the early-bird specials are actually worth having. Obviously, you can wait to see if the price drops lower, but you do risk stock shortages on the day itself.