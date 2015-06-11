12 cases from Computex 2015 to watch out for

Everywhere I looked at Computex 2015, I saw PC cases. Giant, flashy rigs decked out with extensive water cooling. Compact and cheap enterprise desk units. Beautiful glass gamer cases. Cases from Chinese companies I'd never heard of. Cases, as far as the eye could see...

Of course, not all of these cases were brand new, and not all of them would be worthy of your next PC build. Here are a dozen I saw at the show that you should keep an eye on.

Most of them will be released this summer or later this year, which may be just in time for a new Skylake gaming rig build.