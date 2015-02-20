100,000 new beta keys being released for Dirty Bomb weekend stress test

Dirty Bomb, the competitive online shooter formerly known as Extraction, and originally known as, uh, Dirty Bomb—read all about it here—is sending out more than 100,000 new beta keys as it ramps up for two stress tests, one over this weekend and another coming in early March.

The game has undergone some significant changes since the last time around, as detailed in this forum post. Mercs can now earn credits by completing matches, levelling up, and doing optional Daily Missions, which are also new to the game. Up to three Daily Missions will be assigned each day in addition to standard mission goals; progress carries over from day to day, with new mission slots opening as existing missions are completed. The addition of credits means that Mercs will no longer unlock based on level, but may now be recruited in any order. Rotating free access to all Mercs will also be offered, so players can try before they buy.

Because it's a beta, there may be some wonkiness; for one thing, the developers will be switching back and forth between matchmaking and the server browser through the testing period, so if one doesn't work, you'll have to switch to the other. The first stress test is actually underway now and runs until 9 am PST on February 23, while the second begins at 9 am PST on March 6 and ends at 9 am PST on March 9. Players who take part will receive a limited edition case containing an Obsidian Loadout Card once Dirty Bomb goes live. To get in on the action, sign up for the closed beta at the Dirty Bomb website.