Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Mini 8GB drops to a sweet $340

Zotac's GeForce GTX 1070 Mini is typically the cheapest upgrade path into GTX 1070 territory with a price tag that hovers around $370. Well, not today. Over at Amazon, Zotac's pint-sized powerhouse is on sale for $340.

That's not a gigantic savings, but considering it's already the least expensive GTX 1070 around, shaving another $30 off isn't too shabby. Depending on the model, you could easily drop $400 or more on a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card.

Zotac's Mini model is a shortened version for cramped spaces, especially small form factor builds. It measures about 210mm long, which is noticeably shorter than Zotac's other GTX 1070 cards that measure around 300mm long.

Even though the Mini is intended for small spaces, it comes slightly factory overclocked. Zotac set the base clock at 1,518MHz and boost clock at 1,708MHz, up from Nvidia's reference 1,506MHz base and 1,683MHz boost clocks.

This is a dual-slot card with two cooling fans. It draws power from a single 8-pin PCIe plug and offers HDMI 2.0b, DL-DVI, and three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs.

