Zombie herder Moving Hazard enters Early Access

After spending some time with the competitive FPS/zombie herder Moving Hazard at PAX South in January, Tom declared that “it's a pretty fun game, though still in a rough state as it prepares to go into Early Access.” A couple of months later, that magic moment is upon us.

Moving Hazard looks to be a fairly conventional post-zombie-apocalypse FPS at first blush, but the secret to success is not to kill the risen dead, but to put them to use against the rival military factions who are competing for the limited resources that remain at the end of the world. “[It] introduces all new strategies and tactics to military shooter games as well as a fresh way to handle the undead in zombie games,” said Rocco Scandizzo, the managing director of Psyop Games. “Players can now use the same tactics as the Governor in The Walking Dead, letting the zombies do the dirty work while you wipe out your enemies for their resources.”

The Early Access release includes four maps, four modes of play, and eight weapons, plus 30 Player Perks and more than 50 weapon mods. Plans for the lead-up to full release include two more maps, additional primary and secondary weapons, three more zombie types, new items, grenades, perks, and kill streaks, a co-op scenario mode, and of course lots of polish all around. “We also expect to add features or content based on community feedback we hear back from you guys,” Psyop wrote.

Moving Hazard is currently listed for $20/£15, but Psyop said the price will go up at launch. That's currently expected to happen sometime around the end of summer.