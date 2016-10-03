You told us your best MMO raiding war stories

Alex Whitelock

I'm one of those boring people who are always reminiscing about World of Warcraft vanilla with their gaming buddies. My own claim to fame was being in the famous "more dots" Onyxia raid, immortalised on this ancient old meme.

This was on Chromaggus EU circa late 2005 I believe. The famous raid leader was a guy called Dives, the guild was "Wipe Club". Chromaggus was a fairly new server, not a launch server and Wipe club were the big boys in town for Horde who only had one or two raiding guilds at the time.

Outside of the raids, Dives was a very chilled guy but had a kind of charisma that drew people around him. Of course as a 15 year old Tauren hunter he scared the shit out of me, and most people outside of the core of officers would keep a low profile. He was one of the first if not THE first to be fully Tier 2 geared on the server, and people would just follow him around like a celebrity.

Remember this was a time when WoW was really separated between the haves and the have-nots, If you had epic bracers you were doing well. I still remember when I first got my Tier 2 epic shoulders on my hunter and people would just gather around to inspect you. You felt like a made man in Goodfellas or something, people respected you and just flattered you incessantly.

Of course this didn't matter to one such as yourself, because you were Tier 2, and they were just a bunch of peasants! Maybe if you were feeling generous you would acknowledge their existence or throw them a copper or two.

My list of memories of this time are way too long to list. It was of course just an awesome time to be playing WoW in general. There was more of a community spirit those days since there was no cross server instancing, so people became well known around the place.

The raids were brutally long and it would take a guild several weeks to maybe even progress on one boss. It was gruelling, and you would sometimes just wipe on trash before a boss even. Managing 40 people was a nightmare so the raid leaders could get really tightly wound (such as dives). When it did all pull together however, it was extremely rewarding.

My memories of Wipe Club in particular get meshed together with the other raiding guilds I played in, but I can still distinctly remember Dives' thick finnish accent with terrible eurobeat in the background.

Anyway, not long after that Onyxia raid, Dives and a hardcore band of followers rerolled onto Boulderfist I believe. He would sometimes log back on, stroll around Orgrimmar on his warrior, saying nothing but causing mass hysteria (as he was now famous from the video), then abruptly log back out. He was quite something!