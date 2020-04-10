You might get evicted when Wastelanders move into Fallout 76

The imminent arrival of Fallout 76's Wastelanders expansion might mean it's also time for a few players to pack up camp and find a new spot. All those incoming human NPCs need places to pitch their own tents and, announced today on the Fallout Twitter account, Bethesda's already promised them the land. That means anyone currently homesteading in a newly designated no-build-zone will need to find a new spot to plant some roots.

Check the map below to see if you're getting evicted.

With the return of people to Appalachia, the new factions have moved in claiming territory as their own. #Wastelanders won't be the same Appalachia you're used to. Check your C.A.M.P location with this map to see if you may need to consider relocating from a no-build-zone. pic.twitter.com/FbnfCRyQVtApril 10, 2020

For all the nomads, it's probably no biggie. That's the life of a wastelander, after all. But if anyone built an elaborate camp tailored to a specific environment, it's going to sting a bit. Luckily the camp system keeps all your stuff intact no matter where you take it, but I'm not sure the same rules apply to the human heart.

To ease the burden, Bethesda's also taking care of the moving bill, but only if you're posted up on a no-build-zone.

If your C.A.M.P. is in a no-build zone you'll be able to move to a new location without spending any caps.April 10, 2020

I'm thinking all this change, painful or not, will be good for Fallout 76 in the end. I'm hankering for something that hews closer to the Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas experience (I can take or leave Fallout 4), and Lauren's mostly kind words about her early go at Wastelanders has me excited for April 14.

"If I were to run down a checklist, Wastelanders adds almost everything I'd asked for. It's cribbed a list dialogue system similar to Fallout 3 and New Vegas instead of the quasi-radial menu from Fallout 4," she writes. "Most importantly, it's got humans and, quality of the people themselves aside, my lizard brain just likes them more than Mr. Handys and Protectrons."

She also digs the instanced areas that reflect the broader repercussions of her dialogue choices, a few of which sound like the graphic, morally pus-yellow choices I expect from Fallout, like sparing certain characters an immediate death for a slower, more horrific one.

It sounds like Wastelanders is moving towards something more palatable for everyone, a more traditional 3D Fallout game with some social elements. Like Animal Crossing, but the animals have two heads and shoulder pads made from car tires. Let's just hope everyone affected by evictions makes a smooth transition into a busier wasteland.