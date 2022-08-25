You can turn on every apocalypse at once in next Total War: Warhammer 3 update

Audio player loading…

Every game of Total War: Warhammer 3's new Immortal Empires mode ends, by default, with some disastrous event befalling the Warhammer world. It spices up the normally staid late game of a Total War campaign. You know: A mass rising of the undead, a vast horde of orcs, the dwarfs getting tired of everyone else's shit.

Update 2.1, which is currently scheduled to arrive on September 6, will add a new feature to the scenario: "Ultimate Crisis Mode," which fires off every single end-game scenario at once if you select all five apocalypses. Creative Assembly helpfully notes that "this may have unexpected results" in modded games, especially those that add even more end-game scenarios.

The Ultimate Crisis mode will only get more wild as time goes on, I expect, because Creative Assembly will likely add more apocalypse scenarios over time. Fans have already datamined (opens in new tab) the skeleton of a "Chaos Elector Count" scenario for a civil war within the human Empire, and the truly infamous Warhammer Fantasy apocalypses like The End Times and the Vermintide aren't even in Warhammer 3 yet. (Come on, there's a whole (opens in new tab) series (opens in new tab) about that second one.)

The announcement of the Ultimate Crisis mode is teased in the end game scenarios trailer, above and on YouTube (opens in new tab), as well as buried deep in the Update 2.0 notes. (opens in new tab).. under the Update 2.1 heading. There are a few other tweaks coming in 2.1 as well, like starting condition tweaks, revamped Tzeentch Doom Knights, and other bugfixes.

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Immortal Empires is a sprawling, massive game mode combining the sum total of the Total War: Warhammer series into one big map. (opens in new tab) Fraser Brown said that "even in beta, it's a strong contender for the greatest Total War campaign." You can read more in his piece about this messy masterpiece. (opens in new tab)

In related messy masterpiece news, our Sean Martin completely broke Immortal Empires with a Dark Elf Black Ark super fleet (opens in new tab), sacking cities for nearly half a million gold.