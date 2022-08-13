Here's Total War: Warhammer 3's shockingly large Immortal Empires map

Audio player loading…

Jeepers creepers folks, we've known that Total War: Warhammer 3 (opens in new tab)'s Immortal Empires map was going to be absolutely massive: But actually seeing it is something else entirely. In a new video posted to YouTube (opens in new tab), the gravelly-voiced narrator of the Total War series narrates a 13-minute flyover of the Warhammer Fantasy world.

It's a map of frankly shocking scale for a strategy game of this scope, complexity, and visual quality. It's the kind of thing you would never expect to work, or assume could never exist. I know it's releasing into beta, but Immortal Empires is the fulfillment of a game design dream that the developers at Creative Assembly have been working towards for well over six years now. The trailer's cope shows this as it rolls through character and soundtrack themes from three full games and dozens of prior DLC.

Either way, the video swoops from place to place across Warhammer Fantasy's sprawling Old World and beyond. It showcases the daemonic southern and northern wastes, the southlands, the eastern wastes, Grand Cathay, Norsca, Albion, the dark elven Naggaroth, Ulthuan, Lizardman domain Lustria, sweeping southlands deserts, badlands, and north into Bretonnia and The Empire. In the official description, in case you somehow miss it in the flyover, Creative Assembly makes it clear that this map has "86 Legendary Lords. 23 races. 533 Regions. 278 starting factions."

Last month, we got a look at the map as a whole, but only now has Creative Assembly shown off a flyover of the map in-game. Here's what you're looking at from above in the video:

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

The Immortal Empires beta will release for everyone who owns Total War: Warhammers 1 through 3 on August 23rd. (opens in new tab) Anyone who owns any one of the games will be able to join a multiplayer campaign hosted by someone with all three games, though.

You can find Total War: Warhammer 3 on Steam (opens in new tab), Windows Store (opens in new tab), Epic Games Store (opens in new tab), PC Game Pass (opens in new tab), and on its official website. (opens in new tab)