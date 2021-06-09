You can swap the key switches on EVGA's Z15 RGB keyboard, which is just $60 today

Normally when you buy a mechanical gaming keyboard, you are bound to whatever key switch you opted for, be it a loud and clicky switch, or one that is smooth and quiet (or somewhere in between). EVGA's Z15 RGB gaming keyboard is different than most. It features hot-swappable key switches in case you want to change things up at some point without buying a whole new deck. It's also deeply discounted right now.

Over at Newegg, you can grab the Z15 RGB for $59.99 after applying coupon code 6ACSFLS75 at checkout. It lists for $129.99, so you're saving $70 off the keyboard's regular price. As far as street pricing goes, Amazon had marked it down to $64.99 a couple of times in the past, but its average selling price is over $100, according to tracking data by CamelCamelCamel. It's currently on sale for $93.95 over there.

Bargain mechanical keyboard EVGA Z15 RGB Gaming Keyboard | Hot Swappable Switches | Kailh Speed Silver | $129.99 $59.99 at Newegg (save $70)

Use coupon code 6ACSFLS75 to save $70 over the list price on this keyboard. Linked above is the version with Kailh Speed Silver switches, but you can also choose Kailh Speed Bronze switches for the same discounted price.View Deal

Out of the gate, you can choose between Kailh Speed Bronze or Kailh Speed Silver switches. What's the difference? The Bronze switches are tactile and clicky for a louder typing experience (right up my alley), while the Silver switches are linear and smooth for a quieter typing experience without a tactile pump, if that's your preference.

Beyond the switch selection, EVGA touts a 4,000Hz report rate versus 1,000Hz as found on the vast majority of gaming/performance keyboards. This translates to a response time of 0.25ms, down from 1ms. We've not tested this keyboard so we can't say if a hyper-fast report rate actually makes a meaningful difference, but in theory, it lends itself to faster input.

You also get a set of dedicated media keys on this keyboard, including a volume scroll wheel, and customizable per-key RGB lighting to round out the set of notable features.