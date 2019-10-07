Play Sekiro as characters from Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars, Nier Automata, and The Witcher

Before you ask, yes, Sekiro already has a nude mod. But did you know it also has model replacer that can let you play as Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2? Or as Darth Maul, Geralt of Rivia, or 2B?

The Ultimate Character Collection is the work of modder Eyedeability, who has also created various outfit and weapon retextures. Since these are just model replacements—using models from Deviantart—they don't include voice files for the characters. But that's a small price to pay for the chance to be Gwyn, Lord of Cinder, or Scorpion from Mortal Kombat while stabbing up some samurai.

