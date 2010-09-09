You can now romance your car in The Sims 3

A patch is out now for The Sims 3 that, among other things, adds the ability to develop a relationship with your car. Can you insult it, cheat on it, or murder it? Well, no, because that would be a bit mad. You can name it though, once you've become firm friends with it.

You can also give your Sim the "Vehicle Enthusiast" trait at character creation. They can name their cars from the off and also fall in love with their motorised mates at a much faster rate.

The obligatory hilarious bug fix is that "Ghosts will now properly exit vehicles after arriving at their destination." Oh I don't know, back in my day ghosts all knew how to use noclip.

You can sift through which patches you might need here . Full patch notes courtesy of Blue's News :