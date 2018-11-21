You can now ‘gift’ a free year of 1Password to friends and family

Password managers are all the rage these days. Especially because we live in an era where the lot of our private information is either being leaked or sold to advertisers, it’s pretty important to hand over your keys to a password manager you can trust. Although LastPass has suffered a handful of widespread breaches in the past three years, 1Password has—for the most part—been fairly reliable.

As its name suggests, 1Password is a password manager that requires, well, one password to log into all of your accounts for every website and service. It’s a tall order for a single application, one that asks you that you put a lot of faith in the security of the company that makes it. Because maintaining a high level of security costs money, so too does the service it’s backing.

1Password normally starts at just $2.99 per month, but right now the company is running a special for Thanksgiving . If you subscribe right now to either its individual or family plan, you can send a whole year of 1Password Families to a friend or family member in need. After all, every one of us has that person in our life who is constantly forgetting their password. So why not passive-aggressively lend them a helping hand with a free year of 1Password?

The family plan usually costs $4.99 per month, amounting to about $60 of savings for the year. That said, although there is a 30-day free trial of 1Password, the bad news is that you can’t trick the system by signing up for the trial and subsequently gifting the free year to your own email address. Trust us, we’ve tried. Instead, you have to be a paying customer of the service before you can tell someone you love them by emailing them 365 days of access to a password vault.

For more Black Friday goodness, peep our roundup of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals.