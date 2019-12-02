You can get an RTX 2070-powered laptop for just $1,200 today, but only if you're lucky

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

Amazon is running a fantastic Cyber Monday laptop deal on an Asus ROG Zephyrus S Ultra Slim gaming laptop today. It's one of our picks for the best gaming laptops, and it normally sells for $2,000. The lowest price ever on this model is still $1,900, which means two things: at just $1,199.99, this is an amazing deal, and it's also one that will require some luck to take advantage of.

The Amazon lightning deal was fully claimed in minutes. However, you can add yourself to the waitlist and keep the page open. If someone who added it to their cart doesn't pull the trigger, you may be next in line to have the opportunity. You'll only have a short amount of time to claim it if your name does come up.

We assumed it was a pointless endeavor, but two of us waitlisted and actually got the opportunity to make the purchase. It's worth a shot if a high-end laptop was on your wishlist. For comparison, some GTX 1660 Ti laptops sell for the same price.

For gaming on the go, you'll get one of the best experiences possible with a GeForce RTX 2070. You'll be able to run every game at maximum quality and 1080p, and even ray tracing is possible in games that support it. The lowest price we've seen on an RTX 2070 equipped laptop this Black Friday and Cyber Monday season is $1,399, which eventually sold out. Upgrading the display and other features and dropping the price $200? No wonder it was claimed quickly.

In terms of other specs, the Zephyrus S Ultra Slim has a 15.6-inch 44Hz IPS display, 16GB DDR4 memory, a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, and a Core i7-9750H processor. Other than more memory and a larger SSD, it currently doesn't get much better than this. The entire package weighs just 4.6 pounds (2.09kg) and is 0.62 inches (15.7mm) thick. The power brick does add to the weight, of course, and you'll need it if you plan on playing games—otherwise you'll still only get about 40 minutes of battery life.

You can technically get a bit faster performance from an RTX 2080 equipped laptop, but those cost hundred of dollars more than the RTX 2070. And that's before taking the current sale into account—it's about $1,000 more to buy a similar RTX 2080 laptop.

