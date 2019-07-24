You can get already $20 off AMD's new Radeon RX 5700 graphics card at Newegg

Though the Radeon RX 5700 graphics card just released a few weeks ago, you can already find the Sapphire OEM version for sale at a discount—currently down to $330 at Newegg. That's $20 off the $350 MSRP, and the Newegg offering also comes with three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. That means instant access to a library of more than 100 games to test your brand new GPU.

The RX 5700 is one of a pair of Navi cards AMD launched on July 7th—the other being the RX 5700 XT. The cards are built around AMD's efficient RDNA architecture, and are based on TSMC's 7nm process, about which so much digital ink has already been spilled.

The company had initially announced the 5000-series cards would release at a price point $50 higher than their actual intended MSRP. Then, just days before the cards released, and in what AMD has now admitted was an attempt to undercut Nvidia's RTX Super launch, they slashed the price to match their Nvidia counterparts. Ultimately this meant the 5700 and 5700 XT outperformed the vanilla 2060 and 2060 Super respectively, but were available for the same price or less.

While it may have been an artificial discount, getting another $20 off after that $50 price drop (plus $30 worth of Game Pass for free) feels like a genuine bargain. This is a great card for 1440p Ultra, and will absolutely crush 1080p if you've got a high refresh display which you want to push a ton of frames.

It's worth noting that this card also qualifies for a 25% discount on Newegg's warranty program, the SquareTrade Protection Plan, so if you want a little peace of mind bundled with your hardware don't forget to toss it in your cart during checkout.

For a look at how the RX 5700 stacks up against the field, browse our best graphics card roundup. Or for a complete prebuilt, ready to play straight out of the box, hit up our best gaming PC guide.