You can get a fine 180Hz gaming monitor for $150 this Black Friday

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G24F | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 180Hz (OC) | $179.99 $149.99 at Newegg (save $30) (opens in new tab)

24-inches might seem a bit small to some, but on a 1080p screen that does give you a really tight pixel pitch. Another good thing is that 180Hz refresh rate. Speedy, eh?

If you're in the market for a gaming monitor deal this Black Friday week, the Gigabyte G24F is currently $149.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)—that's $30 off the usual price tag. While you won't get a some spectacular 4K experience, it's a solid, speedy 1080p display if you're on a budget and looking to upgrade.

This 24-inch Gigabyte IP panel offers a decent 165Hz refresh rate (overclocked to 180Hz) giving you a crisp display even at 1080p. The size of the display may be a little on the small side by today's standards but the picture more than makes up for it, especially if you'd struggle to find the space for a larger panel. The 1ms response time also makes it ideal for fast-paced shooters.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) right here.

Of course, your choice of panel should also come down to the hardware your PC has under the hood. If you've got one of the best graphics cards (opens in new tab) inside your rig, this monitor might struggle to do it justice. If you're still sporting an older GPU and have no plans to upgrade in the next year or so—or you're looking for a cheaper second monitor—the Gigabyte G24F is more than adequate for your needs.

If you're not sold on this panel, our best Black Friday gaming monitor deals (opens in new tab) might have something more to your taste. Or if you've decided now's the time for a more substantial upgrade, these graphics card deals (opens in new tab) should have you covered.