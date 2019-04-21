You can control Apex Legends' bin bug that catapults you across the map, apparently

If you've been keeping up with Apex Legends over the past week then you might know that opened supply bins are broken: if you punch them multiple times then jump on top of them, they'll launch you a million miles into the air, letting you sail the length of half the map in one leap. But you might not know that this jump can apparently be stored until later, letting you decide when and where to use it rather than just bouncing off the top of the bin, according to players on Reddit.

Reddit user Calvin304 posted a video of them controlling the bin bug here. In the clip, they start by jumping against the side of the bin—presumably, they've already punched it a dozen times or more—and then running around for a full 15 seconds afterwards. When they finally jump, they blast into the sky.

It's not fully clear what's letting them control the leap, but a commenter on the post claimed they'd found a way to do it consistently. "Do [the] supply bin bug, then jump at it like you want to just hang from it and peek over it, you will get rocketed to the ground and next time you jump it will send you flying," said user HtlrWthtVwls.

You can watch a clip of the original glitch below, courtesy of Reddit user HeadBed. I'm not sure whether Respawn would view it as cheating, but it's certainly something that needs to be addressed in a patch, especially now players are learning how to control it.

