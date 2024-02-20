You can chokeslam Post Malone in WWE 2K24 while listening to his curated soundtrack for the game

2K recently announced Post Malone is both the executive soundtrack producer for the upcoming WWE 2K24 , and that he'll also be a playable character in a post-launch DLC pack. I'm looking forward to listening to his curated music selection as I smash Cody Rhodes' spine with a guitar while playing as Post Malone himself.

The curated list of eclectic music includes songs from artists with quite the pedigree, including Tyler Childers, Turnstile, Grimes, and Post Malone who's said "the secret to a great game soundtrack is a little something for everyone and for every mood."

The 12 announced songs featured are:

Post Malone - Chemical

Post Malone - Laugh It Off

100 gecs - Hand Crushed By A Mallet

Busta Rhymes - Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See

Colter Wall - Motorcycle

Grimes - Genesis

Militarie Gun - Do It Faster

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Big Rig

Speed - Not That Nice

Turnstile - Mystery

Tyler Childers - House Fire

Yeat - Bëttr 0ff

Post Malone is a known lover of both gaming and WWE, so this collaboration is a fitting one. His song Go Flex from the album Stoney was a tribute to Stone Cold Steve Austin—whose entrance music he's come out to at concerts before—and 5 years ago he received a genuine chokeslam from The Undertaker , a moment that will likely be recreated many times over in the videogame.

A varied roster of playable WWE Superstars and celebrities is a big part of the appeal for WWE games, with Muhammad Ali already being teased in the trailer. There's been a few notable celebrity appearances in the previous games ranging from Machine Gun Kelly in a WWE 2K22 DLC pack to Arnold Schwarzeneggar in WWE 2K16.

I have fond memories of spending days on my friend's bed playing 40-man royal rumbles and making up storylines with him and his brothers. The weirder the collection of entrants the better, so the thought of hitting an Attitude Adjustment on Post Malone to eliminate him from the Royal Rumble, triggering his redemption arc, leading to an ambulance match with John Cena at Wrestlemania, is an intriguing one. Sign me up.