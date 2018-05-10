You can build two complete PCs inside Corsair's massive Obsidian 1000D case

Corsair's new Obsidian 1000D 'super tower' case is so big you can fit both an extended ATX (E-ATX) and mini-ITX system inside, complete with their own power supplies, provided you have a need to do so.

The primary reason someone might to build two PCs in a single case is to consolidate a gaming setup and separate streaming system into one convenient package. Not everyone needs a dedicated PC for streaming, of course, but for those who do, this is an option. The same goes for cryptocurrency miners—mine on one, game on the other. The case itself measures 12.1 (W) x 27.3 (D) x 27.4 (H) inches.

"Created to house the world’s most epic PC builds, the 1000D is the ultimate super-tower PC case. The 1000D is designed to house the most powerful, ambitious and jaw-dropping PCs on the planet, contained in a unique triple-chamber, dual-system layout," Corsair says.

Cable management is challenging enough on a single build, let along two full systems stuffed into a single case, even a big one. To help with that, Corsair carved several cable cutouts that lead to a compartment in the back of the case, which itself is hidden behind two French-style doors that swing open. It's the PC building equivalent of tossing all your clothes underneath the bed and draping the sheets and blanket over them.

The swing-open doors also hide six 2.5-inch SSD mounts and five 3.5-inch HDD bays. As for cooling, you can install up to 18 fans in this thing. It can also accommodate up to four 480mm radiators at the same time. Modular trays for fans and radiators slide out of the case for easier installation.

It's not clear how many fans are included with the case, though Corsair does say it comes with its Commander Pro fan and lighting controller, which works with its iCue software. Integrated RGB lighting is part of the package as well.

Front panel connectors consist of dual USB 3.1 Type-C ports, four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, separate headphone and microphone jacks, and power and reset buttons.

Listings for the Obsidian 1000D are starting to appear online—Amazon is showing it priced at $500 in the US, and Scan has it available to preorder for £450 in the UK. So, expect to pay a premium compared to most cases.