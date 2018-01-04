Yogscast's Humble Jingle Jam Bundle raises $5.2 million for charity

Yogscast announced today that this year's Humble Jingle Jam Bundle was a major fundraising success. Sales of the package, supported by its Jingle Jam event that saw more than 700 hours of livestreaming watched by 2.5 million people throughout December, raised $5.2 million for multiple charities.

"It’s utterly mind-blowing and so much more than we had anticipated," Yogscast CEO Mark Turpin said. "But we couldn’t do it without the support of the developers and publishers who donate their games to the Bundle every year."

Yogscast began its holiday charity drive in 2011 with the Charity Goat Giving event. The Jingle Jam name came about in 2014, which raised more than $1.1 million. Last year's event pulled in $2.6 million.

"Every year we think that people can’t give anymore and every year it gets bigger and bigger and that’s all down to the community who not only donate but they also help to organize and publicize the Jingle Jam," Yogscast co-founder Lewis Brindley said.

Funds raised by the bundle, which featured more than 60 games and "gaming items," were earmarked for seven charities: Wallace and Gromit's Grand Appeal, Special Effect, the Whale and Dolphin Conservation, the Mental Health Foundation, Save the Children, Cancer Research, Charity: Water, and the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Intersex Association. Supporters also had the option to direct their funds to a different Humble-supporter charity of their choice.