Yakuza Kiwami 2 comes out on Steam next month

We noticed Sega teasing something Yakuza-related yesterday, and sure enough, it was a Steam release of Yakuza Kiwami 2. The game will launch on PC May 9, and pre-orders are open now.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 is a remake of 2006’s Yakuza 2, and it continues the story of Kazuma Kiryu, picking up a year after the events of the first game. Yakuza Kiwami 2 is built on the Dragon Engine from Yakuza 6, and adds a host of new features to the original version. There’s the Cabaret Club minigame from Yakuza 0, and a scenario starring the eyepatch-wearing Goro Majima.

It also brings in the clan creation system from Yakuza 6, which lets you bring in several stars of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

It’s been a great 12 months for Yakuza on PC. Yakuza 0 featured our favorite setting of 2018, and Yakuza Kiwami made its way to Steam earlier this year. The games feature a unique mix of beat ‘em up street fighting, strange minigames, and an odd but extremely charming sense of humor.

We’ll be looking forward to stepping back into Kiryu’s shoes next month.