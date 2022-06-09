Xbox Game Pass is bringing console-less game streaming to Samsung Smart TVs

Audio player loading…

Who says you need something silly like a console or PC to enjoy playing games on your TV? Microsoft announced a partnership with Samsung that will bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to select models of Samsung smart TVs. This means you'll be able to stream games like Halo, Forza, or whatever ends up on Xbox Game Pass on your TV without anything more than your TV.

The way it's going to work is that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers (the $14.99 per month tier of Game Pass) will be able to access a library of Xbox games playable through the Xbox app from the Samsung Gaming Hub. The only piece of hardware you have to invest in is a Bluetooth-enabled controller, and you can start gaming. Smart TVs will be joining the long list of devices you can take advantage of Xbox Cloud Gaming, including PCs, mobile phones, and tablets.

Ashley McKissick, VP of gaming and platforms, wrote on Xbox Wire, "With this rollout, we’re making it easier than ever to play games on the devices you already own. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a controller, you can easily jump into the world of gaming and connect with your friends and communities on Xbox."

Xbox Game Pass on Smart TVs always seemed logical for Microsoft, and it was only a matter of time before we saw who the tech giant would partner with to make that happen. I would not be surprised if we started seeing wireless Xbox controllers bundled with Samsung TVs to further reduce the entry barrier to Xbox Game Pass. For years the company's strategy has been about getting you into the Xbox ecosystem and keeping you there.

This is not the first time Microsoft and Samsung have collaborated on Game Pass. Two years ago, the Game Pass showed up on Galaxy phones and tablets (opens in new tab) to show off its Cloud Gaming service.

Expect to start streaming from Game Pass Ultimate when the Xbox app goes live on June 30 inside the Samsung Gaming Hub. The Samsung NEO QLED, QLED, and 2022 Smart Monitor series will be the first displays to support the app.