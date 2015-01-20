X-Wing sequels head up GOG's latest batch of Star Wars classics

Shop has new stock! That, in essence, is the news here. It's not the most notable story, save for the fact that the stock is another selection of old Star Wars games, and the shop is GOG—the first digital distributor many of these classics have appeared on.

A total of twelve Star Wars games are planned to release on the DRM-free storefront this month. You can see today's selection below:

Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

The two X-Wing sequels and Galactic Battlegrounds are making their first appearance as digitally distributed games. It's great news for those too young—or too averse to digging through an attic—to have a physical copy to hand.

They join last October's first wave of LucasArts classics, which included X-Wing, TIE Fighter, Fate of Atlantis, and Sam and Max Hit the Road.