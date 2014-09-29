X Rebirth 3.0 and Teladi Outpost expansion coming in December

You know a videogame is in rough shape when its developer actually apologizes for the state it was in at launch. But while some studios might have opted to bury such a poorly-reviewed game and move on (or, more likely, would have been forced to close its doors) Egosoft seems determined to make X Rebirth work.

The next step in the game's rehabilitation will be the release of X Rebirth 2.5, which will arrive soon according to an X Universe forum post. After that, the game will be updated to version 3.0, which will incorporate various fixes, improvements and new gameplay features that will be announced closer to release. At the same time, The Teladi Outpost expansion will also come out, adding a new storyline and star system with two unique sectors containing a massive Teladi space station with various factories and a number of new ships, weapons, and equipment.

X Rebirth 2.5 and 3.0 will be implemented automatically through Steam updates (unless they've been disabled), while The Teladi Outpost expansion will be free to anyone who already owns X Rebirth or purchases it by November 1. More information about the expansion may be found on Steam.