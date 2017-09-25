WWE 2K18 is coming to the PC in October

2K Games has announced that the upcoming pro rasslin' game WWE 2K18 will be released for the PC on October 17, the same day as the PS4 and Xbox One editions of the game. That makes it the first game in the series to come out for the PC on the same day as the console releases.

Previous WWE 2K games have made their way onto the PC, but it's always been after a delay. 2K15 came to the PC in April 2015 after the October 2014 console release, 2K16 arrived on PC in March 2016 after debuting on consoles in October 2015, and 2K17 kept up the pattern by coming to PC in February 2017, after first showing on consoles in October 2016.

It's still possible for the console crowd to get a bit of a head start on PC players, as the four-day early access "perk" that comes with preorders of the Deluxe Edition isn't being offered on the PC. The Deluxe Edition includes the season pass (details of which will be announced "soon"), playable John Cena characters from ECW One Night Stand (2006) and Wrestlemania 26 (2010), and playable "John Cena rivals" Batista and Rob Van Dam. Preordering either edition will also net you two playable Kurt Angle personas: WWE "American Hero," and ECW "Wrestling Machine."

Oddly enough, the announcement didn't come with any images of Angle, so here's Samoa Joe and some other guys.