WoW: Cataclysm will be taking pre-orders soon

Blizzard have announced that pre-orders will soon be available for World of Warcraft: Cataclysm, letting you download the game ahead of its release on December 7th.

Speaking at Blizzcon, Blizzard's President, Michael Morhaime announced that "For the first time, you will be able to pre-order the expansion directly from Blizzard," saying that "all of the content on the game DVD can be downloaded in advance and you can start playing the moment we turn the servers on, which will be at midnight Pacific Standard Time on December 7th."

World of Warcraft's expansions have been downloadable before, but this is the first time one's been available to pre-order. It's sure to be the fastest way to get hold of Cataclysm, and is bound to save many people a cold night of queueing at launch.

Morhaime said that pre-orders will be available soon from the Blizzard Store . We'll let you know as soon as it goes live.

[via The Escapist ]