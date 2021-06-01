What level you need to be for each WoW: Burning Crusade Classic dungeon

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic dungeon levels are not immediately obvious, but it's something you'll want to be aware of as you venture into the Outlands. Each of the 15 new dungeon instances are geared to a specific level range, offering valuable loot and experience points for players of the appropriate level. In fact, dungeons are going to be one of the fastest ways to grind to level 70 in Burning Crusade Classic, so they're well worth your time.

Below you'll find a breakdown of each dungeon in Burning Crusade Classic, its recommended level range, and which zone it can be found in. Unlike WoW Classic, though, the list isn't nearly as confusing. Regardless of whether you're Horde or Alliance, you'll be exploring the same set of dungeons that each unlock in a linear order. Further down, we'll also provide some useful advice for first-time dungeon runners and information on Heroic dungeons, a new ultra-tough difficulty mode added in Burning Crusade Classic.

WoW: Burning Crusade Classic dungeon levels

Outland dungeon levels Dungeon Minimum level Recommended level Hellfire Ramparts 58 60 - 62 Hellfire Peninsula The Blood Furnace 58 61 - 63 Hellfire Peninsula The Slave Pens 59 62 - 64 Zangarmarsh The Underbog 60 63 - 65 Zangarmarsh Mana-Tombs 62 64 - 66 Terokkar Forest Auchenai Crypts 63 65 - 67 Terokkar Forest Old Hillsbrad Foothills 64 66 - 68 Caverns of Time, Tanaris Sethekk Halls 65 67 - 69 Terokkar Forest Shadow Labyrinth 67 68 - 70 Terrokar Forest The Shattered Halls 67 68 - 70 Hellfire Peninsula The Botanica 67 68 - 70 Netherstorm The Mechanar 67 68 - 70 Netherstorm The Steamvault 67 68 - 70 Zangarmarsh Black Morass (Dark Portal) 68 68 - 80 Caverns of Time, Tanaris Arcatraz 68 68 - 80 Netherstorm

If you're new to World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic, dungeons are a fantastic way to earn experience points and speed up your leveling to 70. That said, you should be very familiar with your class, abilities, and how to be a good party member. Because Burning Crusade Classic is intended for max level WoW Classic players, people will be expecting other members of their party to know a little about how the game works. If you've boosted a character, Wowhead has some great guides on how to get started with your class.

In addition to being a great way to powergrind, dungeon bosses also drop powerful loot that can greatly boost your effectiveness in combat. It's highly recommended that you download some WoW Classic addons, which have all sorts of useful features like warning you of incoming boss abilities and revealing which bosses drop different kinds of gear.

Burning Crusade also introduces Heroic dungeons, which are ultra-tough versions that you'll need to be level 70 and have pretty good gear in order to survive. Unlocking Heroics isn't nearly as easy as it is in modern WoW, though. The entrances to each are locked and can only be opened by special keys that each member of the party must possess that are purchased by reputation vendors after reaching revered reputation with the dominant faction of the zone that dungeon is found in. It's a long grind, but worth it because Heroic dungeons sometimes drop much more powerful loot than their lower-level counterparts.

Here's a breakdown of where to find each faction quartermaster (the link will take you to a map):

For more on Burning Crusade Classic, check out our guide to the Outlands zone levels, which can help as you're grinding quests to level up.