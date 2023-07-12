Don't forget to grab your free World of Warcraft flying mount if you have a level 30+ character

The ability to learn Riding Skills automatically and for free has arrived with the World of Warcraft 10.1.5 update . Along with it, the Time to Fly quest will grant you a free flying mount once you reach level 30 and unlock the ability to take to the skies, so you'll no longer need to scrabble around for the gold needed to learn the skill—or buy a mount if you're a new player.

If you've got a character above level 30 though, you can still go and seek out this new quest giver and grab the free flying mount that it rewards. Each faction has a different mount too, so you can potentially get two new flying mounts to add to your stable. With that in mind, here's where to find the WoW Time to Fly quest for each faction.

WoW Time to Fly quest locations

Image 1 of 6 Time to Fly quest hand-in location for Horde players. (Image credit: Blizzard) Time to Fly quest hand-in location for Alliance players. (Image credit: Blizzard) Horde Stable Master. (Image credit: Blizzard) Alliance Stable Master. (Image credit: Blizzard) Scarlet Pterrordax (Horde) (Image credit: Blizzard) Harbor Gryphon (Alliance) (Image credit: Blizzard)

If you're leveling a character, the Time to Fly quest should automatically pop up once you hit level 30, sending you to Zandalar if you're Horde, or Kul Tiras if you're Alliance. On characters that are already past 30, you should go to either of the locations above to get the quest to pop up. The easiest way to get there is via the portal room in either Orgrimmar or Stormwind.

For Horde, you'll need to head to Dazar'alor and locate the Stable Master just down the steps from the entrance to the main area. You can check the exact location on the map above. Meanwhile, Alliance characters should make their way to Boralus Harbor and look for the Stable Master at the flight master end of the professions area. Again, check the screenshots above if you're unsure of exactly where.

Once you hand the quest in, you'll be rewarded with a shiny new flying mount: the Scarlet Pterrordax for Horde players, and a Harbor Gryphon for Alliance.

This quality of life change brings the end of an era. The Riding trainers that are still in-game now have no dialogue options and have been relegated to the same fate that the Class trainers have endured since the launch of the Legion expansion. At least they should all have more than enough gold for a decent retirement.