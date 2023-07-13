How Time Rifts work in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

WoW Time Rifts are a new event in Dragonflight, introduced during the 10.1.5 Fractures in Time mid-season update. The main purpose of taking part in these events is to farm a new currency which is then used to buy cosmetic items such as pets, mounts, and transmog. You also have the chance to get Dilated Time Capsules, which can be exchanged for catch-up gear.

Time Rifts have two phases, with a boss to defeat in the second. If you're ready to find out more about Time Rifts in World of Warcraft, here's what you need to know.

WoW Time Rift: Event location, time, and how to join

Image 1 of 2 The event takes place at Tyrhold Reservoir in Thaldraszus. (Image credit: Blizzard) Speak to Soridormi to join the rift. (Image credit: Blizzard)

The Time Rift events take place at Tyrhold Reservoir in Thaldraszus. When you're ready to jump in, an icon on your map will indicate where you need to go, along with a timer telling you when the next event will happen. Time Rifts seem to take place every hour, so no matter what time you arrive you shouldn't have long to wait for the next one. Once the event has started, speak with the NPC Soridormi to begin.

Time Rift phases: What to expect

Image 1 of 3 Defeat enemies and complete various tasks and mini-games. (Image credit: Blizzard) Enter the portal to an alternate reality. (Image credit: Blizzard) Defeat the Time Rift boss. (Image credit: Blizzard)

There are two phases to each Time Rift: the first phase lasts for 10 minutes and has you killing enemies, taking part in mini-games, and completing various other tasks.

Completing these activities will reward you with Paracausal Flakes which is a currency that can be used with the new Time Rift vendors. You'll additionally be rewarded with Temporal Essence, which in turn allows you to collect extra rewards from phase one, via Box of Tampered Reality chests—a bar at the top of your screen will show you how many you need for the next reward level. Once 10 minutes of phase one has passed, phase two will start.

The second phase will open a portal which you'll use to travel to one of seven possible alternate realities, where you'll need to defeat an associated boss.

Here are the possible destinations in phase two:

Azmourne: The Scourge won and have taken over Azeroth.

The Scourge won and have taken over Azeroth. A.Z.E.R.O.T.H.: King Mechagon was successful and wiped out all organic life.

King Mechagon was successful and wiped out all organic life. Azmerloth: Everything is the same, except Murlocs are the main race.

Everything is the same, except Murlocs are the main race. Azewrath: The Burning Legion won the War of the Ancients.

The Burning Legion won the War of the Ancients. Azq'roth: The Black Empire turns Azeroth into a dead planet, ravaged by the Old Gods.

The Black Empire turns Azeroth into a dead planet, ravaged by the Old Gods. Warlands: The Horde and the Alliance faction war continued to escalate.

The Horde and the Alliance faction war continued to escalate. Ulderoth: The Titans took control and stopped any threats.

Defeating the boss will reward you with more Paracausal Flakes and Soridormi reputation, as well as the chance for cosmetics, catch-up, gear, and Dilated Time Capsules to drop.

Time Rift weekly quest: When Time Needs Mending

Image 1 of 2 Pick up the weekly quest from Soridormi. (Image credit: Blizzard) The Time Rift vendors are to the northeast of the reservoir. (Image credit: Blizzard)

You can pick up the weekly quest, When Time Needs Mending, from Soridormi after the reset each week. All you need to do to fulfil the objective is to take part in a Time Rift and see it through to completion.

Once you've done so, you can hand the quest in to receive a Contain Paracausality chest which contains the following:

Gold

Paracausal Flakes

Soridormi reputation

Chance of currency tokens for exchange at Rift vendors

You can find the new Time Rift vendors to the northeast of the Tyrhold Reservoir, where you'll be able to exchange your Paracausal Flakes and other tokens for cosmetic items such as mounts, pets, transmog appearances, and catch-up gear.