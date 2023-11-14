How to complete Great Crates in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Completing the Great Crates quest in World of Warcraft is proving a bit of a challenge for many. You can pick up this quest as soon as you arrive in the Emerald Dream—the new zone introduced with The Guardians of the Dream update—and finish the introductory quests that lead you to Amirdrassil.

While there's plenty to do in the 10.2 patch, with an entire new zone to explore, a raid to conquer, and class balance changes to adjust to, you might be thinking about the newly announced expansion, The War Within , that's set to arrive next year. It's still quite a way away, though, so let's drag our minds back to the task at hand: here's how to complete the WoW Great Crates quest and find Vashonir.

WoW Vashonir location

(Image credit: Blizzard )

Eran'nda, the Great Crates quest giver, is located inside a hut to the east of the Amirdrassil flight point. While she's not technically inside the encampment, you can find her across the bridge in the area to the right. The quest tasks you with packing a Shipment of Goods for Vashonir in the Central Encampment but there's no quest marker telling you where to go.

The quest text is misleading as you'll find Vashonir standing right next to Eran'nda, the NPC that hands you the quest in the first place. Interacting with Vashonir brings up the Supply Shipments window, and from here you can choose which shipment you want to pack, depending on which of the required crafting materials you have on hand. Don't worry if you're not a crafter; you can buy materials from the auction house if needed.

WoW Great Crates: How to complete the quest

(Image credit: Blizzard )

Once you've gathered all the reagents needed, speak to Vashonir and use the shipment window to collect your Shipment of Goods. Hand the item over to Eran'nda to complete the quest and get your reward of a Plump Dreamseed, Dragon Isles Supplies, and reputation with the Dream Wardens.

Here are the Shipments of Goods you can choose from, as well as the resources needed for each:

Cloth Shipment

125 Tattered Wildercloth

25 Wildercloth

15 Chromatic Dust

Three Vibrant Shards

Food Shipment

50 fish (any Dragon Isles variety)

15 Ribbed Mollusc Meat

15 Basilisk Eggs

15 Bruffalon Flank

15 Mighty Mammoth Ribs

15 Burly Bear Haunch

Islefin Dorado Shipment

Five Islefin Dorado

15 Pebbled Rock Salts

15 Assorted Exotic Spices

Diamond Shipment

Five Illimited Diamond

Uncommon Herb Shipment

25 Saxifrage/Bubble Poppy/Writhebark

One Awakened Frost

One Awakened Air

Serevite Shipment