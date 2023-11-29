Where to spend your Emerald Mark of Mastery in World of Warcraft

The Emerald Mark of Mastery in World of Warcraft is rewarded for completing the achievement, Dragonflight Season 3 Master. The achievement itself is counted as a Feat of Strength, so it doesn't actually award any points, but the Mark of Mastery allows you to buy gear from a vendor in the Emerald Dream.

Speaking of Feats of Strength, you'll get another one for logging into WoW before December 7th. If you pick up the quests, in the Caverns of Time, you can hunt down the 19th-anniversary world bosses to get a mount and some possible gear upgrades for alts. With that said, if you're more interested in gearing up your main, and spending your Emerald Mark of Mastery, here's where to find Theozhaklos, the vendor.

Where to find the Wellspring Overlook vendor

(Image credit: Blizzard)

The mark itself explains where the vendor is: Theozhaklos the Curious is at the Wellspring Overlook outpost in the Emerald Dream, just to the southeast of the Amirdrassil raid entrance. They're standing right next to Kirasztia, to the right of the flight point. Theozhaklos is small though, so he's easy to miss.

The Dragonflight Season 3 Master that rewards the Mark of Mastery requires you to complete one of the following objectives:

Heroic Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope (raid)

Challenger II: Season 3 (PvP)

Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season 3 (Mythic+)

Once you finish one of the above and the achievement pops, you can exchange your Emerald Mark of Mastery for a piece of tier-set gear—just be aware that you'll only get one so spend it wisely. Even if you complete the other objectives listed on the achievement, you won't be rewarded with additional marks.

The gear available is a mixture of PvE and PvP gear, so make sure you've got the correct one selected before you hand over your hard-earned token.