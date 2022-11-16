How to earn the first World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Twitch drop

The first of the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Twitch drops is here, which means you can earn yourself cosmetic items like pets, mounts, and toys over the coming weeks. One of these rewards happens to be the Feldrake, a rare Trading Card Game mount, so it's worthwhile if you want to grab yourself some free in-game goodies.

The first Twitch drop event coincides with the second phase of the Dragonflight pre-patch (opens in new tab) and the introduction of the new Dracthyr Evoker (opens in new tab). It only runs for a couple of days so you'll need to be quick if you want to grab the first reward, the Dragon Kite pet. Here's how to get Dragonflight Twitch drops and how to check your progress.

WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: How it works

All you need to do to earn the rewards is to watch your favourite steamer play Dragonflight. Channels taking part in the drop event should be pretty easy to spot as you'll see the "Twitch Drops" notification at the top of the chat panel on the right.

For the current Twitch Drop event, you'll need to rack up four hours of viewing time while your Battle.net account is linked to Twitch. Here's how:

Head to the "Connections (opens in new tab) " tab in your Battle.net account. Scroll down until you find Twitch and click "Connect" to the right. Log in to your Twitch account and follow the prompts. Confirm the Twitch account you want to link. You'll see your Twitch name listed if the connection was successful.

How to check your Twitch drop progress

(Image credit: Twitch)

If you want to check the progress of your current Twitch drop, click your avatar in the top-right of the Twitch window to see the drop-down menu. About halfway down, you should see "Drops and Rewards" with a progress bar beneath it, showing you how close you are to receiving the reward.

Once you've reached the goal, you can claim your reward by clicking on the "Drops and Rewards" section—where you check your progress—and claim it from there.

WoW Dragonflight Twitch drop rewards and times

Here are the Dragonflight Twitch drop phases:

Phase 1: Watch four hours of Dragonflight content

Reward: Dragon Kite pet

Dragon Kite pet Start Time: November 15, 10:00 am PST

November 15, 10:00 am PST End Time: November 18, 11:59 pm PST

Phase 2: Watch four hours of Dragonflight content

Reward: Feldrake mount

Feldrake mount Start Time: November 28, 3:00 pm PST

November 28, 3:00 pm PST End Time: December 1, 11:59 pm PST

Phase 3: Watch two hours of Dragonflight content