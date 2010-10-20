World of Warcraft: Cataclysm system requirements announced

World of Warcraft's apocalyptic expansion is coming, but is your machine powerful enough to render the destruction of Azeroth? Blizzard have released the system requirements for World of Warcraft: Cataclysm, so you can see how well your rig will run the game. Read on for the full system requirements.

Here are the minimum specs :

Windows XP 32bit (SP3), Windows XP 64bit (SP2), Windows Vista 32bit (SP1), Windows Vista 64bit (SP1):

Intel Pentium 4 1.3 GHz or AMD Athlon XP 1500

1GB or more of RAM

NVIDIA® GeForce® FX or ATI Radeon™ 9500 video card or better

DirectX-compatible sound card or motherboard sound capability

25 GB free hard drive space

You must have an active broadband Internet connection to play

And the recommended specs :

Windows XP 32bit (SP3), Windows XP 64bit (SP2), Windows Vista 32bit (SP1), Windows Vista 64bit (SP1) Windows 7:

Dual-core processor, such as the Intel Pentium D or AMD Athlon 64 X2

2 GB RAM (2 GB for Vista users)

3D graphics processor with Vertex and Pixel Shader capability with 256 MB NVIDIA® GeForce® 8600 or ATI Radeon™

2600 or better DirectX-compatible sound card or motherboard sound capability

Broadband Internet connection

Multi-button mouse with scroll wheel recommended

Not too bad at all it seems, and very similar to the requirements for Wrath of the Lich King. The level of recommended 3D card is higher than the last expansion, probably to cope with new elements such as the lovely new water effects Cataclysm will introduce. As an aside, the mention of a "multi-button mouse with scroll wheel" immediately put me in mind of the most extravagant gaming mouse I've ever seen. it brings us one step closer to being able to play WoW with one hand while eating cake with the other.

Cataclysm is set for release on December 7th, you can check out the amazing intro movie here .

[via WoW Insider ]