Popular

World of Warcraft: Cataclysm collector's edition

By

wow cat collector's thumb

Blizzard have released details on what you'll get inside the World of Warcraft: Cataclysm collector's edition, which'll be a retail-only exclusive.

It's got:

  • An Art of the Cataclysm 176-page art book.

  • Exclusive in-game Lil' Deathwing pet.

  • A behind-the-scenes DVD with developer interviews and a Warcraft retrospective feature.

  • A soundtrack CD featuring 10 new tracks from Cataclysm.

  • A special edition mouse pad with Deathwing on it, for placing lovingly over your horrible old WotLK one.

  • World of Warcraft Trading Card Game cards.
See comments